Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Tops $76.13 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00009729 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $76.13 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00168012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00108289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.42 or 0.06687009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,123.81 or 1.00334820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00749440 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

