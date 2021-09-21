Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 9,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,153. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $935.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.