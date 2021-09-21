Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of ARI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,541. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

