Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 46.7% in August

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AMEH stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
