Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 46.7% in August

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

