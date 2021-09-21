Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Empirical Finance LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

