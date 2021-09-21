Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGTC stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

