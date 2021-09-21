Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

APVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.