Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $16.67 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

