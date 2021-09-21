Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Apyx Medical worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,470. The firm has a market cap of $383.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.