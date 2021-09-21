Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 89.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Argo Group International comprises 2.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

