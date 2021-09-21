Ark Price Tops $1.69 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $223.11 million and $31.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,073,544 coins and its circulating supply is 131,952,647 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

