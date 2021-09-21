Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 157,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

