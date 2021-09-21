Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Achieves $397,246.30

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Arqma has a total market cap of $397,246.30 and $5,985.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.40 or 0.07045873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00370872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.50 or 0.01265237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00115172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00539648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.00 or 0.00513583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00354029 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,770,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,726,191 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

