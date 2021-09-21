ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.