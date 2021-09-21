AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,559 ($111.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.59 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,399.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,999.14. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

