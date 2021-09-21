ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$40.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.86. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.