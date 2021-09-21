Atea Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.