Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 364,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

