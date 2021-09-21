ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Down 0.8%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.61. 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

