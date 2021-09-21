AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.