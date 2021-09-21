Aurora Investment Counsel Has $588,000 Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

