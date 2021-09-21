Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.