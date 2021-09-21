Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.25 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.25 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $64.69 or 0.00150555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.53 or 0.00492256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

