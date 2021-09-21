Aventus Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $149,517.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00124518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043968 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.