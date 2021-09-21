Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

