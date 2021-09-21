Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.