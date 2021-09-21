Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.7892 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

