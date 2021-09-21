AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

