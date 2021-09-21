B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

About B2W – Companhia Digital

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

