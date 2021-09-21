B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.
About B2W – Companhia Digital
