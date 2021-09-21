Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 157,814 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,384,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

