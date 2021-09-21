Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,453,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617,423 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $4,139,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. 151,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

