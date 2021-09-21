Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,537,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $1,535,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

