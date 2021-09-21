Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 405,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Danaher worth $1,847,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.92. 30,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.41 and its 200-day moving average is $268.60. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

