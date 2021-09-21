Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,029,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 579,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,437,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,694,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $196,454,000 after buying an additional 76,565 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. 58,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

