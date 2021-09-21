Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,079,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 249,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

