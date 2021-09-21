Bank of The West Buys 1,076 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of The West raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

