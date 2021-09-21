Bank of The West Has $509,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

