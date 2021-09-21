Bank of The West Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

