Bank of The West Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

