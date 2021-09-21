Bank of The West Purchases 1,076 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter.

GXC opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

