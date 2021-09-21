Bank of The West Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

