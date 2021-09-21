Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

