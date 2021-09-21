Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7,418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

