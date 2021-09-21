Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

