Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,600 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $5,128,335. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day moving average is $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.