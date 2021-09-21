Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 8,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,231,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

