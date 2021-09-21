Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,695 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

