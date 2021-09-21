Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $1.22 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,922. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

