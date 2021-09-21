Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $16.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,372.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,463. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,345.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

