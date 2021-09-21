Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $409,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $$29.77 during trading on Tuesday. 228,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

